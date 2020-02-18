Trial Continues for Man Accused of Killing Officer David Sherrard

The trial continues Tuesday in Collin County for a man who faces a capital murder charge for fatally shooting a Richardson police officer, in February 2018.

Brandon McCall pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

The Collin County District Attorney will seek the death penalty for McCall, who is accused of fatally shooting Richardson police officer David Sherrard and Rene Gamez II, who McCall was staying with at the time, on Feb. 7, 2018. He faces the capital murder charge for Sherrard's death. He will be tried for the death of Gamez at a later date.

Investigators said McCall shot Gamez, 30, inside his apartment and then shot Sherrard twice as he responded to the "shots fired" call.

Sherrard was shot twice in what a prosecutor described in court Tuesday as an ambush. The prosecutor showed Sherrard's bloody uniform shirt and ballistic vest as exhibits to show in court.

Sherrard's family and friends who were sitting in court Tuesday were audibly upset, sniffling and gasping as the prosecutors showed the jurors the shirt Sherrard wore that day.

The first to testify Tuesday was a crime scene investigator from the Plano Police Department. She spent eight days investigating the crime scene where Sherrard was killed. She and her team took approximately 6,000 photos of the scene. They planned to show about 150 of those pictures to the jury.

The investigation team also found three weapons (a rifle and two shotguns) inside the room where they believe McCall opened fire on police.

Sherrard did not fire his weapon during the incident, the investigator testified. Sherrard was shot with two rifle rounds: "center mass" or the center of his body, and at point-blank range.

Day 1 Testimony in Murder Trial

On Monday, prosecutors said the first shot ricocheted off Sherrard's body camera and the second shot ricocheted off his microphone before it struck him in the chest.

On the stand, fellow officers said they didn't know at the time how bad Sherrard was injured. Jurors watched body camera video, showing what led to the shooting and the moment Sherrard was shot.

Officers testified they hid in the kitchen during a gun battle with McCall. One officer said he saw McCall staring down the scope of his rifle "hunting" for his next target.

After Sherrard was shot, an hours-long standoff and shootout ensued.

The SWAT team would use more than 60 rounds of tear gas before McCall surrendered.

Officers said they used Sherrard's handcuffs to arrest McCall to symbolically take Sherrard's killer into custody, Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye said.

Sherrard, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department.