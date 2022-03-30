Trevor Reed's Family Planning Demonstration in Front of White House

The family of a North Texas man imprisoned in Russia is heading to Washington to renew attention on his case.

Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine, is being held behind bars in Russia and the desperate effort to get the 29-year-old freed is picking up speed. On Wednesday, the family from Granbury is planning a demonstration in front of the White House.

It's been two-and-a-half years since Reed was placed in a Russian prison on an assault charge that U.S. officials have called preposterous. His family said he has resumed a hunger strike in protest of better care for his health.

Reed had traveled to Russia to visit a longtime girlfriend and to study the language as part of his international studies degree at the University of North Texas.

He was jailed on alleged charges of a drunken altercation with police and sentenced to nine years imprisonment. His family believes those charges are bogus and that he's being used as a political pawn.

The Reed family has pleaded with the U.S. government for help ever since, more recently turning directly to the Biden administration.

The family spoke on the phone with President Joe Biden during his recent trip to Fort Worth.

They were told Reed’s plight is a priority and that a meeting with the White House would be planned soon. That hasn’t happened yet.

"We just have to do it because we need to get our son home. He's innocent. He has no reason to be there. None whatsoever. He's just wasting his life there, he needs to come home,” said Reed’s mother, Paula Reed.

The family told NBC 5 earlier this month they need more action before it's too late for their son, who they recently found out is sick with tuberculosis.

"He's coughing up blood all day long, every day,” said Reed’s father, Joey Reed. “He's got a fever off and on."

Recently, some lawmakers in Congress – including Dallas Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred – have been pushing for the release of American’s being detained in Russia, including Brittany Griner, a WNBA star who was recently detained by the Russian government.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Allred’s office is working with the State Department to find “the best way forward” to secure her eventual release.