Trevor Reed's Family Continues Advocating for Marine Veteran's Release After Meeting With President

After sitting down for a meeting with President Biden, Joey and Paula Reed went to the Capitol Thursday to meet with Texas representatives about their son Trevor Reed.

Reed has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Thursday, the couple sat down with U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) before meeting with the rest of the Texas delegation.

"I think that's one of the most important things is to continue providing the hope that there are people doing whatever they can to bring him home,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Texas representative has worked for months to help the family advocate for Wednesday’s meeting with Biden.

In the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he's worked alongside others on Trevor's case, including U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Austin).

“These are very difficult situations, but I think we need to be creative,” said McCaul.

He said finding a solution becomes even more time-sensitive due to Trevor's declining health.

The 30-year-old is believed to have contracted a case of tuberculosis for which the Reeds said he's not getting proper treatment.

The Marine veteran is also said to be several days into a hunger strike after being placed back in solitary confinement.

There’s also the complication of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He’s really being held as a hostage, a political pawn, a political prisoner by Putin. And I wouldn't be surprised if he's thrown in the middle of these negotiations with Ukraine,” said McCaul.

Still, like Pfluger, McCaul said with involvement from the country’s top leader, there is reason to hold on to hope. The Reeds have said they are headed back to Texas to continue sharing their son’s story.