Trevor Reed to Remain Jailed in Russia After Appeal Moves to Lower Court

North Texas Marine veteran Trevor Reed will remain imprisoned in Russia after his appeal was moved to a lower court Tuesday.

John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, said on Twitter that "justice has again been denied" but appeal proceedings will continue.

“His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in jail for a crime he didn’t commit," Sullivan wrote.

1/2 Ambassador Sullivan, after U.S. citizen #TrevorReed’s appeal was remanded to a lower court: “Very disappointed that justice has again been denied.” pic.twitter.com/vuUQYsUE4x — Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) April 12, 2022

Reed, of Granbury, has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Since then, Biden administration officials have repeatedly called for the release of Reed, as well as Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who is jailed in Russia on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus. The White House says both men are being wrongly detained.

His parents, Joey and Paula Reed, traveled to Washington last month to meet with President Joe Biden and senior staffers at the White House following a phone conversation when the president visited Fort Worth. After the Reeds had stood along the route of Biden’s motorcade in hopes it would stop — it did not — the White House said it would work to schedule a meeting.