Trevor McEuen's attorneys say he can't get a fair capital murder trial in North Texas

The capital murder trial is expected to begin in August 2025.

By Frank Heinz

Margaret Johnston
NBC 5 News

Attorneys for capital murder suspect Trevor McEuen are asking for a change of venue, saying he can't get a fair trial in Kaufman County.

In a motion to change venue, McEuen wrote that he has received threats against his family should he bring forward his evidence and testimony. Several others also signed affidavits saying they believed McEuen would not receive a fair trial in North Texas due to media coverage and statements made by the Kaufman County Sheriff and Gov. Greg Abbott.

Charged with capital murder for shooting his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, near Forney in 2023, McEuen had been on the run since May 5 after cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing the day he was set to stand trial. Last Monday, McEuen was located hiding under his grandmother's house in Van Zandt County.

Trevor McEuen, left, after being taken into custody. On the right, access to a crawl space under MeEuen's grandmother's house.
Trevor McEuen, left, after being taken into custody. On the right, access to a crawl space under MeEuen's grandmother's house.

McEuen’s attorney previously told NBC 5 the fatal shooting was self-defense, and they are looking forward to a jury hearing the case in August.

McEuen has been indicted on three charges, including capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder. He's also charged with arson and bail jumping/failure to appear, but has not yet been indicted for those offenses.

McEuen is currently being held without bond. His trial is expected to begin in August.

