Trees coming to new Southern Dallas deck park construction this month

Organizers of Dallas’ next deck park, near the Dallas Zoo, say the first layer of soil is already going in as construction over the freeway starts to take shape ahead of Halperin Park opening next year.

On a Tuesday tailor-made for being outdoors, Amy Barrientos and her family spent most of their afternoon at the Dallas Zoo.

“Great weather, the animals are out,” Barrientos said.

Barrientos said she visits the zoo about twice a year from Midlothian and added she noticed the area just beyond the entrance looks quite a bit different than her last visit.

“I saw that, I was like, ‘OK, what’s being built here? I need to know.'”

If you drive anywhere along Interstate 35E south of downtown, you can’t miss elements of the city’s long-promised deck park in Oak Cliff starting to take discernible shape.

April Allen, president and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, provided NBC 5 with an updated look at the construction progress on Tuesday.

“It’s kind of amazing to see the park come to life,” Allen said. “You’re really going to start to see the rest of the park emerge, we’re over halfway complete.”

Phase One of the park, set to open next spring, is fully funded thanks in part to a $23 million donation last September from Jim Halperin’s family foundation, which carries naming rights for the Southern Gateway Park project.

Commuters can already see the height of structures over the freeway, including the amphitheater, pavilion, children’s play area, and an elevator tower.

The Dallas Park and Recreation Board this month also approved allowing H-E-B to have naming rights for a signature fountain at the park. The San Antonio-based grocer could invest $1 million into the project, according to documents approved by the board. An official announcement is expected later this year.

In addition, the first trees will be planted on the deck park on April 22, in coordination with Earth Day.