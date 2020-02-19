Trees Removed Along White Rock Creek, Exactly Why Unclear

Dozens of trees have been cut down along the banks of White Rock Creek in recent days, and the reason why remains unclear.

Work continued Wednesday near the Cottonwood Trail, with workers using chainsaws and heavy equipment to remove the trees. Some of the trees were visibly damaged by the high winds of the EF-3 tornado that sliced a path through the area in October, but local environmentalists worry healthy trees are being cut as well.

“I was shocked because I didn’t realize it was as thoroughly cleared as I had heard about,” Becky Rader, a former Dallas Park Board member said.

Despite multiple inquiries from NBC 5, the City of Dallas has not said why the trees are being removed. According to documents obtained by NBC 5, workers have been instructed to remove trees that had lost over 50% of their canopies.

“If these were all flagged and tagged by an arborist or someone who knew what they were doing, it would feel a lot better than a contractor out cutting whatever trees they want,” Arborist Steve Hauser said.

According to Hauser, canopy damage alone does not mean a tree is dead and from what he was able to see, none of the trees had been flagged or tagged by an arborist, which is typically done when a large scale tree removal project is planned.

“Unless you are knowledgeable about trees it’s just going to look like a dormant tree; you are not going to know if it’s dead or alive -- either one,” he said.

Erosion and subsequent runoff into White Rock Lake is already an established problem in Dallas and Rader worries with fewer trees to hold soil in place, it will only get worse.

“When I see dirt and no vegetation on top to hold it, that is a big concern for me,” Rader said.