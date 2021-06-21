TRE Conductor Stabbed by Angry Passenger in Fort Worth: Police

A conductor of a Trinity Railway Express train was stabbed by an angry passenger in Fort Worth Friday night, police said.

It happened downtown at the T&P station on West Lancaster Avenue.

A man who was trying to get on the train stabbed the conductor on the back of the neck and the rib cage, police said.

The attack followed an argument, police said.

The conductor is expected to make a full recovery, TRE spokeswoman Laura Hanna said.

Hanna said police arrested a suspect but police said the assailant walked away and detectives were investigating.