Hurricanes

Traveling to southeastern US through DFW? Here's what you should do with your airline

Airlines are experiencing cancelations due to Hurricane Helene's path

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

If you had planned to travel to any southeastern locations in the U.S. today or within the next few days, you should check with your airline for any possible cancelations.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in zones of the Florida panhandle and hit several states just south of the sunny state with heavy rain.

Many airlines have had cancelations, and some have even allowed passengers to make changes to their reservations free of charge due to the circumstances.

You can see what your airline has to say about the matter below:

