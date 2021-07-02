Travelers Facing Delays and Cancellations as the Holiday Weekend Begins

Hunter, who is flying from Dallas to New York, feels like many travelers today.

"Pretty angry," Hunter said. "I'm pretty upset about it. It's a large inconvenience for us."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hunter is facing a canceled flight.

"Originally I was supposed to be going to New York City for a wedding for a close friend of ours," Hunter said. "It's affecting us pretty badly that now neither one of us are going to be able to make it."

Adding to that frustration he is getting no clear answer as to why.

"They said it had something to do with the weather, then they were going to reroute us," Hunter said. "Then they said they didn't have enough fuel and then they told us we were going to deboard the plane so we'd be more comfortable. But when we got back to the terminal they told us the flight was canceled."

For some the uncertainty began even before making it to the airport.

"Six o'clock this morning and then every hour it changed, it changed, it changed and when I got to the airport it said it was canceled," flyer Talaya Ferguson said.

Several reasons are causing the issues including more people flying.

Love field had 17,000 bookings today compared to just over 6,600 this day last year.

"Before you come out to the airport make sure that your flight is still on schedule," Chris Perry with Dallas Love Field said. "Make sure it hasn't been canceled. The last thing we'd want is for someone to spend their holiday weekend stuck here at the airport."

Weather issues around the country.

Southwest Airlines put out a statement saying weather was the cause of today's issues.

Also reported staffing shortages for some airlines is impacting travelers.

"I was asking her about it did you hear about the labor shortages with American and these flights getting canceled," flyer Josh Yax said. "Didn't think it was going to happen to us but it did."

Despite the reason behind the issues folks are just hoping things can get worked out as soon as possible.

"A scale of one to 10 I'm giving it a four," Yax said.