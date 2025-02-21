Transmitters on Plano's $10.6 million water meter system not working

Plano’s $10.6 million water meter system was designed to automatically track water usage and ensure accurate billing. But now, nearly 90% of the city’s electronic transmitters have stopped working, forcing officials to rely on manual readings and raising concerns among residents.

Rosalinda Torres of Plano really doesn't think much about her water bill.

“In reality, nothing, because whether it comes out high or low, you have to pay it or stay without water,” Torres said.

She's not the only one.

“Only when it gets really high in the summer usually,” Gary Ward of Plano said. “Don’t really think that much of it unless there is a problem.”

The city of Plano is having a problem.

These gray boxes on water meters electronically transmit water usage numbers to the city so officials know how much to bill customers.

They stopped working.

“The data stopped coming in,” City of Plano Media Relations Manager Steve Stoler said. “So, they knew there was a problem. And when they looked at the meters, they realized the transmission units were not working properly.”

Out of 87,000 meters in the city, 90% of the transmitters from a company called Aclara aren't working.

The city has now contracted 15 additional meter readers who will manually visit and record usage on every meter to keep bills accurate.

“Bottom line, it’s not going to affect your water bill at all because the number that, instead of getting it transmitted, it’s being read right off the face of the meter,” Stoler said. “So, it’s the same number.”

That’s the main concern for water customers.

“That’s good as long as it doesn’t go up,” Ward said.

Plano paid $10.6 million for this technology, which was installed in 2019.

Some people question if it was worth it.

“It’s a stupid decision because, in reality, it’s just a waste of money for what they are doing and it not to work,” Torres said.

NBC reached out several times to Aclara for comment on the issue and has not heard back.

The city of Plano said it is working to recoup costs and plans to hold accountable those responsible for any expenses related to this issue.