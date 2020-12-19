trains at northpark

The Trains at NorthPark Down $200K in Ticket Sales

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is down $200,000 in ticket sales during the pandemic

By Laura Harris

Trains at NorthPark

This year has been hard on many and nonprofits are not immune.

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas depends on its annual Trains at NorthPark exhibit for much-needed operational funds, but effects of the pandemic have cut into that money.

Officials with the Ronald McDonald House said they have seen a 67% decline in visitors this year and a $200,000 decrease in ticket sales. They said they will have to look elsewhere for the funds that equate to providing a minimum of two weeks accommodation, food and support for at least 52 families with children who are in the hospital.

The Trains at NorthPark is the biggest fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and has been a major source of support for families of seriously ill children for more than 30 years.

The Trains at NorthPark will be open through Jan. 3, 2021.

