Fort Worth

Train Slams Into Semi Carrying Cars

Fort Worth and Keller police were investigating after a freight train slammed into a semi

Fort Worth and Keller Police are investigating after a freight train slammed into a semi loaded with cars.

Fort Worth police said a vehicle hauler transporting two vehicles was crossing the railroad tracks when it was hit by a train. 

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Keller Haslet Road.

North Main Street (Highway 377) was closed because of the crash.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. 

