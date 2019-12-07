Train Slams Into Semi Carrying Cars

Fort Worth and Keller Police are investigating after a freight train slammed into a semi loaded with cars.
Fort Worth police said a vehicle hauler transporting two vehicles was crossing the railroad tracks when it was hit by a train.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Keller Haslet Road.
North Main Street (Highway 377) was closed because of the crash.
The truck driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.