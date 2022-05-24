‘Tragic Accident,' Child Hit by Car Dies From Injuries: North Richland Hills Police

A 2-year-old boy hit by a car in North Richland Hills Monday has died from his injuries, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department.

Police say they got a call about a child hit by a car just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Browning Drive at the Oxford at Iron Horse apartment complex.

Police said the driver who struck the child stayed at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation.

The child was taken to hospital, but on Tuesday morning police said the boy succumbed to injuries from the crash.

"The department offers its most sincere condolences to the family of the child," the North Richland Hills Police Department said in a statement.

Traffic investigators called to the scene talked to witnesses and gathered information, and said they do not believe speed was a factor and the crash appeared to be "a tragic accident." No charges are expected for the driver.