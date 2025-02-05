Traffic delays on I-35E in Dallas after 18-wheeler tips over

A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down traffic in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the 18-wheeler tipped over and hit a concrete barrier on I-35E. A tow truck attached cables to the truck in order to pull it upright.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Officials responded and are working to clear the scene, but there is no timetable for when that work will be completed.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Traffic delays continue to grow in response to the crash on I-35E as well as on 635 westbound.

North Texas drivers should consider finding alternate routes to avoid delays during their morning commutes.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.