Traffic Alert: Water main break closes part of Lancaster Ave. in downtown Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Water Department is working to repair a large water main break in downtown Fort Worth Thursday morning.

The water main break occurred near the intersection of W. Lancaster Avenue and Collier Street, near the Cook Children's Medical Center's Child Study Center.

Video shared by the water department on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, showed water gushing from the breach and filling the roadway along with the medical center's parking lot where it flowed over curbs and grassy areas.

No damage to buildings has been reported, though in the water department's video it appears the Lancaster/Collier Street street sign was toppled.

The breach appears to be on Collier Street, just before the intersection with Lancaster. City officials have closed Lancaster Avenue between Ballinger and Henderson while the repair is made. Drivers in downtown are asked to avoid the area.