Traffic in the 300 block of East Weatherford Street in downtown Fort Worth was reduced to one lane Friday after a 6-inch water main break, the city of Fort Worth said Friday afternoon.

Alternate routes are advised, as the closed lanes will continue into the evening.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The city also said traffic could be impacted throughout the weekend due to follow-up repairs.

The repairs were scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.