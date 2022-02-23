McKinney

Trade Day Market in McKinney Damaged After Fire

The facility just reopened last weekend under new management

The Third Monday McKinney Trade Days market suffered damages due to a fire Tuesday morning, McKinney Fire Department said. 

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call at the grounds of the market, which just reopened last weekend under new management, and is located at 4550 W University Drive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in a vendor building on the north side of the property. No one was injured and the case is still under investigation. 

Trade Days held their reopening last weekend housing six vendor stalls. The property is now a total loss. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us