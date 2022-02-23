Trade Day Market in McKinney Damaged After Fire

The Third Monday McKinney Trade Days market suffered damages due to a fire Tuesday morning, McKinney Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call at the grounds of the market, which just reopened last weekend under new management, and is located at 4550 W University Drive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in a vendor building on the north side of the property. No one was injured and the case is still under investigation.

Trade Days held their reopening last weekend housing six vendor stalls. The property is now a total loss.