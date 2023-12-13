Toys stolen from nonprofit Single Parent Advocate just days before Christmas giveaway event

Single Parent Advocate founder and director Stacie Martin loves giving back.

"We now serve about 500 families here in North Texas and their kids," Martin said. "I'm like the mother in the shoe at Christmas time. It's always a lot of fun."

But that fun has turned to heartbreak.

"Someone broke into the truck that was holding our toys for the kids, and they took toys away," Martin said.

There was broken glass in the truck seat and on the ground.

A repair company was on hand Wednesday to replace the glass. Expo Home Improvement in Carrollton were storing the toys. Five large bags of toys were taken.

"We do have some cameras on the building that got some good footage," Expo Home Improvement Director of Customer Experience Toni Young said. "We turned that over to the police."

Young is hurt that someone would steal from kids.

"I think the first thing that went through my mind was, 'Oh no, the toys and the clothes, right?'" Young said. "It's very unfortunate. It's disheartening."

Single Parent Advocate estimates well over 150 toys were stolen. Fortunately, some donated coats were not taken.

"We had just almost got everything all together ready to load in, actually this Friday, and now we have to scramble again."

Martin and others are dedicated to finding a way to replace the stolen toys because she says there are just so many single-parent families in need of a little help.

"This Christmas is probably the biggest outreach we've ever had," Martin said. "We've had more family asking for help than ever before."

To learn more about Single Parent Advocate, click here.