Toyota Stadium renovation gets green light from Frisco city council

Frisco’s city council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of plans that green-light a massive makeover of Toyota Stadium.

Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas and co-owner of Toyota Stadium, spoke to council members before Tuesday’s vote and described it as a gigantic moment in the sports epicenter that Frisco has become.

His family will pledge $65 million, or about a third, of the $182 million public, private project.

The renovations include 3,400 additional seats, a roof structure that will provide shade for the entire venue, new club space, concessions and restrooms, more premium seating and a 6,000 square foot video board which will be the largest in an MLS soccer-specific venue.

Toyota Stadium isn’t just for soccer, though. It’s used year-round for events like concerts, football games, school functions and community gatherings.

“My father worked so hard to bring FC Dallas to Frisco and I do have the one wish that he was alive to see this,” said Hunt.

“This is going to keep them [FC Dallas] in Frisco for another 30-plus years and in their words, it’s going to build the best soccer-specific stadium in the entire world,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

Renovations will happen in phases starting with the east side of the stadium in 2025. Construction will wrap up in 2028. It will be ongoing during the World Cup.



The renovations are part of a larger mixed-use vision for the area, similar to The Star and PGA Frisco.