Toxicology Report Shows No Drugs, Alcohol in Angela West's System: Dallas County DA

The wife of Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West did not have drugs or alcohol in her system when she was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated last month, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said it rejected the case for filing after the toxicology report showed no illicit substances in her system when her blood was drawn.

The Dallas Police Department said it was aware of the toxicology report results, adding the "officer made her decision based on the information available to her at that time."

West was arrested Aug. 20 under suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car after a police officer stopped her for a traffic violation in northwest Dallas.

In a video posted to Twitter, Allen West said his wife had not had anything to drink and called for the arresting officer's termination, his wife's charges to be dropped and a public apology from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the District Attorney John Creuzot.

The following Monday, Garcia defended the officer's decision, saying "we're not trying this DWI investigation in the media. Mrs. West is entitled to due process, just like any other resident in this country."

In a video shown at the press conference, Angela West's vehicle can be seen drifting over the line separating the shoulder from the right lane of traffic. When the officer initiated the traffic stop, West's vehicle stopped in the center lane of the three-lane road. Garcia said the officer who made the stop got out of her vehicle and asked West to pull over.

West proceeded to move over one lane -- into the right lane -- but was still stopped on Northwest Highway. After the officer spoke to West a second time, she pulled onto a street that was less busy.

The video then jumped ahead to footage of West taking a field sobriety test.

She completed a battery of tests, including following a light with her eyes, walking in a straight line, and balancing on one foot at a time.

The officer then asked West to take a breathalyzer test, which Garcia said was inconclusive because West did not breathe into it properly.

"When we're wrong, we're wrong and we will hold ourselves accountable, but no police chief can sit idly by while his officers get falsely vilified," Garcia said at the Aug. 23 press briefing. "False misrepresentations about my officers cannot go unchecked. They work too hard and they sacrifice too much."

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department reiterated Garcia addressed the media and released the body and dashcam footage "not to prove guilt or innocence, but to show the interaction between the officer and Mrs. West because of the accusations regarding the encounter."

The department said it did not have any further comment on the toxicology report.

"We sincerely appreciate District Attorney John Creuzot's diligence in this matter," West's attorney George R. Milner II said in a statement. "This is the right result and we appreciate that honest justice was swift."

Miler noted he has "the utmost respect for" Garica, but said the Dallas police officer "made a mistake."

Allen West, a former Congressman from Florida and former chair of the Texas Republican Party, is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott for the Republican nomination for Texas governor.