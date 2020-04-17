Four townhome units are damaged and 18 people are displaced after an overnight fire in Grapevine.

According to the Grapevine Fire department, the fire occurred at approximately 2:41 a.m. at the Shorewood Park Townhomes, located at 1924 Shorewood Drive.

The flames came through the attic of the two story building, showing through the roof.

Photos: Townhome Units Damaged, Residents Displaced in Grapevine Fire

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, fire officials said.

According to the Grapevine Fire Department, the fire is under investigation.