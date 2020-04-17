Grapevine

Townhome Units Damaged, Residents Displaced in Grapevine Fire

The fire occurred at the Shorewood Park Townhomes in Grapevine

By Hannah Jones

Grapevine Fire Department

Four townhome units are damaged and 18 people are displaced after an overnight fire in Grapevine.

According to the Grapevine Fire department, the fire occurred at approximately 2:41 a.m. at the Shorewood Park Townhomes, located at 1924 Shorewood Drive.

The flames came through the attic of the two story building, showing through the roof.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, fire officials said.

According to the Grapevine Fire Department, the fire is under investigation.

