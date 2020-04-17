Four townhome units are damaged and 18 people are displaced after an overnight fire in Grapevine.
According to the Grapevine Fire department, the fire occurred at approximately 2:41 a.m. at the Shorewood Park Townhomes, located at 1924 Shorewood Drive.
The flames came through the attic of the two story building, showing through the roof.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Photos: Townhome Units Damaged, Residents Displaced in Grapevine Fire
No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, fire officials said.
According to the Grapevine Fire Department, the fire is under investigation.