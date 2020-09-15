Townhome and Boutique Midrise Development Announced in North Oak Cliff

GroundFloor Development has announced the creation of Kessler West, a townhome and boutique midrise development in North Oak Cliff.

The new development, located on 2.7 acres facing West Davis Street at North Oak Cliff Boulevard, will contain 20 modern townhome units. GroundFloor will also develop a luxury, boutique midrise containing 28 units across a small creek from the townhomes.

According to officials with Kessler West, the development will be built in three phases.

"Kessler West is underway with Phase 1, which includes seven two-story townhomes currently being framed," Al Coker, president of Al Coker & Associates, a marketing and sales firm specializing in luxury residential projects, said. "We've already seen immediate response from buyers, especially those in Oak Cliff who are looking to move from larger single-family homes to a more efficient but luxury and convenient townhome setting."

Kessler West townhomes will feature 13 two-story and seven three-story designs with approximately 2,960 and 3,103 square feet, respectively, with prices starting at $880,000.

Residences in the 28-unit boutique midrise will range in size from 1,825 square feet to 2,850 square feet.

GroundFloor said the first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in late Spring of 2021, and the second and third phases will be completed in 2022.

The two-story townhomes will have rooftop decks and internal courtyards for private entertaining.

The two-story units in the first phase will have fully fenced-in back yards. Those in the third phase will have balconies overlooking the creek and natural landscapes designed by a renowned local landscape architect, Kevin Sloan.

The townhomes will feature an ensuite three-bedroom layout with private baths, a spa-like master bathroom with a standalone tub, large master bedroom closets, and a kitchen with SubZero refrigerators and Bosch appliances.

"The design goal for Kessler West is 'timeless modernism,' architecture that lives comfortably and ages beautifully," Brandon Bolin, CEO of GroundFloor Development, a developer and longtime proponent of Oak Cliff, said. "The design concept has been inspired by the connection to art, architecture, nature, and the Oak Cliff community."

Kessler West will offer access to the many cultural, entertainment, and sports amenities in the area, including the Bishop Arts District, The Kessler Theater, Stevens Park Golf Course, and Twelve Hills Nature Center.