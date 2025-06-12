Town of Bonham cleans up after confirmed EF-1 tornado on Sunday night

Cleanup efforts continue in Bonham after the city issued a disaster declaration following Sunday's thunderstorm that spawned three tornadoes, including two in Fannin County and one in Grayson County.

Survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed three F-1 tornadoes touched down Sunday, including one near Sherman in Grayson County and two others near the towns of Ravenna and Bonham in Fannin County.

The tornado southwest of Sherman was rated an EF-1 with peak wind speeds of 100 mph. It touched down at about 9:39 p.m. and was on the ground for about four minutes and covered four miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

An assessment from the NWS storm survey team is below.

"An EF-1 tornado touched down along Rockport Road and moved southeast across Ford Road, blowing down several trees and damaging a few barns. Much more extensive tree damage was noted along Farmington Road, where dozens of trees were snapped and uprooted in all directions. A few more trees were blown down along Shepherd Drive, and a trailer was blown onto its side in the western parking lot of the Texas Instruments plant before the tornado lifted," the NWS said.

The tornado near Ravenna was rated an EF-1 with peak wind speeds of 105 mph. It touched down at about 9:48 p.m. and was on the ground for about 3 minutes and covered 3 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

"An EF-1 tornado touched down 1.5 miles south of the Red River near the intersection of FM 1753 and County Road 101, or about 3.8 miles west of Ravenna, then moved southeast for 3 miles before lifting around 3 miles southwest of Ravenna. The tornado initially caused minor damage to trees and a home along FM 1753. As it moved southeast across CR 1300, the tornado intensified and caused more widespread tree damage, heavily damaged a barn, and caused minor exterior damage to two homes. CR 1300 was blocked for 2 days due to the downed trees. The tornado reached its peak intensity of 105 mph and max width of 300 yards as it crossed CR 1305, completely destroying a mobile home, heavily damaging another mobile home and a large barn, causing minor damage to two other homes, and snapping and uprooting dozens of trees. A horse trailer was also lifted and blown across the roadway. The tornado continued southeast through rural inaccessible forests before dissipating," the NWS said.

The NWS confirms that damage in Bonham came from an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of about 100 mph. The tornado touched down at about 9:52 p.m. and was on the ground for 12 minutes and covered more than 5.5 miles with a swath of about 300 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

"The same parent storm that produced the Ravenna tornado also spawned another EF-1 tornado that touched down along FM 274 around 2 miles south of Ravenna, causing minor damage to a home and blowing down a few trees. The tornado intensified as it continued southeast, blowing down numerous trees in rural areas east of FM 274 and north of FM 898. Southwest of the tornado path, RFD or inflow winds into the tornado blew down many more trees along FM 274 and FM 898 west of CR 1444. As the tornado crossed FM 898 near CR 1445, a few homes suffered minor exterior damage, some outbuildings were heavily damaged, and many large trees were snapped or uprooted. A small silo along CR 1445 was lifted and blown 350 yards to the southeast before landing. Notable cyclonic patterns were also apparent in flattened grass in this area. The tornado weakened as it crossed US 82 and Hwy 121, knocking down just a few trees, causing very minor damage to a Fix & Feed store, and blowing a few sheds into a field. As the tornado entered the city of Bonham, it intensified again and blew down hundreds of trees along residential streets in the northwest part of the city. Three homes along Agnew Street suffered heavy wind damage (where the maximum estimated winds of 100 mph occurred), a church on Franklin Ave lost its steeple, and another church on Oriental Street lost an exterior wall. RFD or inflow winds southwest of the tornado track blew part of the roof off a Braums store on Hwy 121, flattened the scoreboard at the Warriors stadium, and lifted part of the roof off the western side of Finley Oates Elementary School. The tornado dissipated into a large downburst around Main Street, with straight-line winds of 60 to 80 mph blowing down dozens of trees and power lines and causing roof damage to a few buildings across the rest of Bonham," the NWS said.

In addition to the tornadoes, the NWS said significant straightline winds affected many other areas.