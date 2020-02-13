Tower on Haskell Avenue in Dallas to be Imploded Sunday: Police

A tower located at 2828 North Haskell Avenue will be imploded on Sunday.

Dallas police said the implosion of the 11-story tower will begin at or around daybreak.

Access to the area around the building will be limited for several hours prior to the implosion, and for up to 10 minutes prior to the implosion, traffic will be stopped on Interstate 75, police said.

According to Dallas police, other roads will also be impacted by the implosion: