Tow Truck Driver Shot and Killed While Repossessing a Car

Family and co-workers are mourning the loss of a tow truck driver who was killed on the job early Monday.

Zach Johnson, 24, was a tow truck driver at Texas Auto Towing Service in Sanger.

Business owner Joe Baker said Johnson was hired about three weeks ago.

"This is the very first person I've ever lost," said Baker, who's been in business for 20 years.

Johnson loved life, fishing and mudding in his pickup, which was still parked at Texas Auto Towing Service on Tuesday evening.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, he was killed repossessing a car at the Best Western Inn & Suites on Swisher Road in Lake Dallas.

"A $500 car. It was literally a 2003 Nissan model car," Baker said.

Police said Johnson was about to drive off with the car when 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge walked outside, claimed it was his, then went back in.

"That's when the gentleman opened up the window of the hotel and proceeded to fire on him," Baker said.

DeGeorge fired 12 times, police said.

Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Johnson was taken to Medical City of Denton, where he died.

"He left way too soon," Baker said tearfully.

Since the shooting, work at Baker's business has come to a screeching halt.

Now, every minute is spent planning for a funeral for an employee who came to work, but never went home.

Funeral services for Johnson are Friday at 2 p.m. at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

Baker said he's considering shutting down his business for good, saying he and his wife couldn't bear to have another tragedy happen on their watch.

DeGeorge is in the Denton County Jail charged with murder.

Lake Dallas Police said he told them he thought Johnson was stealing his car.