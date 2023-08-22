Tow truck driver involved in Dallas good Samaritan fatal crash arrested

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the tragic case of the good Samaritan who was killed while trying to help crash victims on Interstate 30 in Dallas.

Officials say the driver of the tow truck that caused the initial crash and fled the scene has been arrested.

Juan Francisco Garcia, 25, turned himself in Monday night according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning. He was arrested on two charges including causing an accident involving serious bodily injury.

His bond is set at $22,500.

Dallas County Sheriff's detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Unit had been looking for the tow truck driver for the last 10 days and said they were able to generate a warrant based on tips from the community.

Officials released a video last week showing the red tow truck they believe Garcia was driving when he collided with a family's van during the early morning hours of August 12. The crash caused the van to spin out and face oncoming traffic on I-30 near downtown Dallas.

Officials say Garcia fled the scene.

Moments later, 25-year-old marine veteran Donald Collins, pulled over and got out of his vehicle to help the mother and son still trapped in the wrecked van. That's when officials say another driver – believed to be intoxicated – crashed into them.

Donald Collins

Collins died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and baby girl. His wife Elizabeth spoke to media recently about her husband and his sacrifice to help others.

"He did something to prevent someone else from getting hurt. Did it cost him his life? Yes, but that's OK because he saved two,” she said. "There's a mother and a child that’s is still walking on this earth because my husband was selfless. He did what the Lord would do."

The driver that hit Collins in the second crash – 33-year-old Irma Martinez Leal – was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Meantime, Graciela Leyva and her son – the family that was in the wrecked van – have a long road to recovery from broken bones, stitches, and other serious injuries.

Family friends told NBC 5 they both will need extensive rehabilitation and that their house is even being renovated to accommodate their needs.

On Sunday, NBC 5 spoke with Leyva and her family as they offered condolences to the Collins family during this difficult time.