Tow truck chase winds from Grand Prairie into Tarrant, Ellis counties

Grand Prairie Police arrested a person after a chase involving a tow truck Tuesday afternoon.

NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger picked up the chase in Arlington as the driver headed south on U.S. Highway 287 from westbound Interstate 20.

The driver then led police through Mansfield and toward Midlothian.

At 1:41 p.m. police used spike strips to disable the truck. The driver slowed to a stop near Prairie Ridge Boulevard and got out of the vehicle, but didn't put on the truck's brake.

As the driver, who appeared to be a woman in a dress, walked toward the officers, the tow truck slowly advanced, turned and rolled off the roadway before coming to a stop in the grass.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was taken into custody by Grand Prairie Police without further incident.

Police have not yet said why the driver was initially pursued.

