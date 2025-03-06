Inside The National Medal of Honor Museum and a surprise for the man who inspired it

The National Medal of Honor Museum is set to open to the public on March 25, 2025. While the finishing touches were put on the first-of-its-kind museum, NBC 5 got a sneak peek and a front-row seat to a touching reveal for the man who helped inspire it all.

NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR MUSEUM: A LABOR OF LOVE FOR THE JONES FAMILY

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The museum in Arlington sits not far from the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The project has been a labor of love for the Jones family, whose names have been synonymous with the Cowboys since 1989.

"Well, I think we're going to get it finished," said Gene Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys and wife of Jerry Jones.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But before the big day, Charlotte Jones, co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and Chairwoman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, had a touching surprise for General Patrick Henry Brady. Brady has held the Medal of Honor for sixty years, the nation's highest award for valor and courage in combat.

HONORING THE MAN WHO INSPIRED THE NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR MUSEUM

The Jones family walked Brady to the main hall where a black curtain was pulled aside to reveal his name.

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

"We've dedicated the hall in your honor. I want you to know that this project wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you," Charlotte Jones said behind tears. "You've been our fearless leader, all of us. Everyone here wanted to do something special for you."

Brady is recognized for saving 51 seriously wounded men during the Vietnam War with three different helicopters. This true American hero's name is the first name you see when you walk in and his name is prominent outside as well.

"I know you said you always wanted to see your name in lights. Well, here you go," said Jones.

Gen. Brady, visibly moved stares up at the building. "Holy cow. Oh my God, I can't believe it. I can't believe it," he said. "Oh, I think it's wonderful."

NBCDFW.com NBCDFW.com

The moment is felt by most people standing nearby, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose family donated the initial $20 million of the $290 million needed to get the project started.

"Our dream is this wonderful, wonderful legacy of patriotism for all of us, millions will come through this museum, millions will," he said.

This honor, Brady said is almost as special as the one that hangs around his neck.

"When I think of the emotional things I've had in my life, outside of family, even when I got the Medal, when I was there for that ceremony, I was about kind of embarrassed. I had all my crew members who flew with me in Vietnam right down there in front of me, they allowed me to fly them in for the ceremony at the White House. Even then, don't think that the things that went on inside me were like what just went on inside now" he said. "I'm not an emotional guy and I don't like to be emotional, but it was wonderful."

"To be able to you know sit here and actually pull off a surprise for General Brady, he has been our inspiration for the whole project. If he can do what he did and be so selfless, we can do this, we can build this museum and make it happen," Charlotte Jones said. "This is the cherry on top."

NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR MUSEUM: A STORY MUSEUM

Over 40 million Americans have served in the United States Armed Forces since the Civil War and fewer than 4,000 have received the Medal of Honor. Their stories will be told here.

"It's a story museum. It's not a military museum and it's a story of common people who have chosen to do incredibly uncommon things for people and for service, but to do it on behalf of people they will never meet, to guarantee that we have a democracy, that we can do what we want to and pursue our own passions," Charlotte Jones said. "Those stories were left to individual recipients walking into a classroom of 20 kids, and telling their story. Now we can tell it to hundreds of thousands of kids across the country and that's the beauty of the museum."

Schoolchildren will soon walk these halls on field trips, connecting the next generation with the greatest generation and the lessons they impart.

"I think that true greatness should be measured by the amount of people that you make happy. There's no question that the Cowboys make people happy, and sad, but there's no doubt in my mind that there's going to be a lot of young people, school children coming through this place and going out just being happy, and just being inspired," Brady said.

NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR MUSEUM GRAND OPENING: MARCH 22

The National Medal of Honor Museum will host its grand opening beginning at 7 p.m. on March 22 with a "Mission to Inspire" patriotic celebration that ends with a stunning fireworks display at the end of the evening. The doors open to the public on March 25, tickets range from $30 to $60.