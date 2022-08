Heavy rain and floods are affecting Monday morning travel from the roads to the sky.

DFW International and Dallas Love Field Airports have both seen a rise in flight delays and cancellations as the rain continues to move through North Texas.

So far, both airports have seen more than six and a half inches of rain overnight into Monday.

Please make sure to check with your airline before heading to the airport.