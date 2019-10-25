Tornado Relief Resources

North Texans have been deeply affected by the recent devastating storms and tornado outbreak. In an effort to assist those in need, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have assembled a list of community organizations with multiple resources to help our neighbors in need.

American Red Cross of North Texas | Website

The American Red Cross of North Texas is always ready to respond when disasters strike. The North Texas branch serves over nine million people in 121 counties and is made up of seven local chapters. People whose homes were destroyed or sustained major damage can apply for $450 for emergency needs by visiting an assistance center from 9 am to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.26, through Monday, Oct. 28. Assistance centers are located at the Richardson Senior Center at 820 West Arapaho Rd., Suite 100 in Richardson, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 9509 Midway Rd. in Dallas.

Buckner Family Hope Center | Website

The staff of the Buckner Family Hope Center at Bachman Lake will be supplying Bachman Lake residents impacted by the tornado with various necessities tomorrow, Oct. 31, at Foster Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon. The 50-60 families being served are clients of the Buckner Family Hope Center or displaced residents of Southwind Apartments, which was destroyed. Items being supplied from the Buckner Humanitarian Aid Center in Mesquite include space heaters, food boxes, blankets, tarps hygiene kits, drinks, socks and shoes – items will be distributed based on our needs assessment.

Catholic Charities Dallas | Website

Disaster Preparedness & Relief Services is designed to address immediate and long-term needs of those who have been impacted by natural disasters.

City of Dallas Storm Updates | Website

Stay up to date with latest information from the city.

Communities Foundation of Texas | Website

Fundraising to support the needs of those impacted by the storms and tornado.

Dallas Bar Association | Website

Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas

Dallas Independent School District | Website

The Dallas Education Foundation (DEF) in partnership with the Dallas Foundation serves the Dallas Independent School District to collect monetary donations. If you would like to make a donation to help schools affected by the storms and tornado, donate to their Dallas ISD Tornado Disaster Relief Fund.

IRS Tax Relief Information Regarding Disasters | Website

Find information on the most recent tax relief provisions for taxpayers affected by disaster situations. See FAQs for Disaster Victims for information about the definition of an affected taxpayer.

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services) | Website

SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline to help those experiencing distress related to natural disasters.

Salvation Army North Texas | Website

When disaster strikes, the Salvation Army responds by providing emergency assistance to the survivors and first responders. With your help, they can stay on the frontline of any crisis.

TBM Texans on Mission | Website

Texas Baptist Men: Texans on Mission help recover and rebuild lives after natural disasters.

U.S. Small Business Administration Diaster Loans | Website

SBA offers disaster assistance to Texas businesses and residents affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes that struck Oct. 20-21, 2019. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Greg Abbott on Nov. 12, 2019.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwell and Tarrant counties.

"SBA is strongly committed to providing Texas with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster," said Pilkerton. "Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA."

Dallas County Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Bachman Lake Branch Library

9480 Webb Chapel Road

Opens 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 3.875 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.5 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas | Website

The United Way partners with multiple organizations to help tackle complex community issues including resources for disaster relief and recovery.

VolunteerNow | Website

Volunteer to help those recovering from the storm and tornado damage.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Tornado and Hail Safety

What can I do to stay safe after a tornado? Read more here.