Top Texas BBQ can be found in Tarrant County, NY Times says

The New York Times says Tarrant County is home to three of the best BBQ restaurants in the state.

Two words: Texas barbecue.

It's the best in the nation. And Tarrant County is home to three of the best in the state, according to the New York Times.

Three of the best BBQ restaurants in Texas are here in the Metroplex: Goldee's BBQ in Fort Worth, Smoke and Ash in Arlington and Vaqueros Texas BBQ in Grapevine.

The New York Times wrote the article because Texas barbecue is in a "Golden Age," with emerging pitmasters bringing dynamic flavors from different cultures.

In 2021, Goldee's was ranked the number one barbecue joint on Texas Monthly's list. The store has since become a Dallas-Fort Worth staple.

