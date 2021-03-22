Top Surfer, Olympic Hopeful Katherine Díaz Killed by Lightning Strike in El Salvador

The 22-year-old was training Friday at El Tunco beach when people on shore saw her get hit by lightning

By Staff and wire report

Atlantic Ocean Belmar Generic

Surfers in El Salvador are planning to hold a “paddle out” Tuesday to remember Katherine Díaz Hernández, one of the country’s top surfers who was killed last week by a lightning bolt while surfing.

The 22-year-old was training Friday at El Tunco beach when people on shore saw her get hit by lightning. They brought her ashore but could not revive her.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Díaz Hernández started surfing at the age of nine, and was also well known in El Tunco for her skills as a chef.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 50 mins ago

Liquor License Temporarily Suspended at Dallas Bar After Deadly Weekend Shooting

Surfing is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this summer, and Díaz was slated to participate in the ISA World Surf Games in May, which will serve as the Olympics qualifiers.

Yamil Bukele, the president of the Salvadoran Sports Institute, wrote that “I greatly regret this death, and I join in the family's pain.”

The International Surfing Association also issued a statement about her death.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport. She excelled at the int'l competition level, representing her country with pride at both the World Surfing Games and ISA World Jr Surfing Championship," the tweeted statement said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us