Amid protesters’ talk of ‘defunding’ police, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sent City Manager TC Broadnax a memo Friday saying top executives compensations should be cut first.

Coronavirus has crippled the city budget.

The mayor said the private sector cut executive pay, and the city should too.

Broadnax said he will wait to hear priorities from other city council members at a budget meeting Wednesday.

Broadnax makes around $400,000 a year.