Top 50 Cities for Mosquitos; Dallas Ranked Number 5

If you are sick and tired of fighting mosquitoes in your backyard, you are not alone.

A new study, released this week, ranks the top 50 cities for the highest number of mosquito treatments. Dallas ranked #5 on the list.

Pest control company Orkin released the study and announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to launch the "Donating Blood Should be Voluntary" campaign.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with the Red Cross, whose priority of protecting public health aligns with ours," said Freeman Elliott, President, Orkin. "We are committed to educating the public on the risks associated with these blood-sucking pests, and more importantly, eliminating them from yards across the country."

Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Los Angeles (+1)

Atlanta (-1)

Washington, DC

Dallas(+2)

Chicago

New York (-2)

Detroit (0)

Miami (+2)

Charlotte (-1)

Raleigh-Durham (+1)

Houston (+1)

Philadelphia (-3)

Tampa (+3)

Grand Rapids (+5)

Orlando (+5)

Nashville (+1)

Minneapolis (-2)

Indianapolis (+4)

Baltimore (-1)

Memphis (-7)

Richmond, VA (-7)

Phoenix (+2)

Boston (-2)

Norfolk, VA (-1)

Cleveland

New Orleans (+4)

St. Louis (-1)

Seattle (new to list)

Greenville, SC (-2)

West Palm Beach (+4)

Mobile, AL (-2)

Tulsa (-4)

Austin (+5)

Knoxville (-2)

Albany (-4)

Kansas City (-1)

Jacksonville (+8)

San Antonio (+9)

San Diego (new to list)

Lafayette, LA (-7)

Oklahoma City (-2)

San Francisco (-6)

Denver (-1)

Cincinnati (-1)

Burlington, PA (-8)

Savannah, GA

Fresno, CA (new to list)

Shreveport

Ft. Wayne, IN

Baton Rouge (-10)

"Like many insects, mosquitoes need a food source, favorable temperatures and a proper breeding site to survive," said Frank Meek, Technical Services Manager, Rollins, Inc. "They are attracted to areas where humans and other animals are present, due to our body heat and the carbon dioxide we exhale, two of their needs."

Aside from biting humans, the pest is infamous for transmitting West Nile virus, among other diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika. These dangers apply to both human and pets.

Knowing what conditions draw mosquitoes can help residents avoid an introduction to them. By reducing or eliminating those attractants, and wearing insect repellent, you help protect yourself from mosquito bites and the risks associated with them.

Attractants and potential breeding areas include:

Standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children's toys

Dark, humid areas like under patio furniture, under the garage or within overgrown shrubbery

Debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage

For more mosquito information and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com.