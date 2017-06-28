Top 5 Real Costs of Ridesharing

This article is sponsored by DFW Airport. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW’s editorial staff. To learn more about DFW Airport, visit dfwairport.com.

Over the past five years, ridesharing has steadily risen. Companies like Uber and Lyft have gained popularity for ease of use, social coolness factors, and convenience for destinations like the airport. With the click of an app, nearby drivers can confirm a ride, pick you up, and whisk you to your destination for a reasonable cost.

Sounds great, right? Well, before you get too excited, it’s important to understand the real costs of utilizing these services – especially if you’re grabbing a ride to the airport. Here are our top 5 things you need to seriously consider:

5. COMFORT

Whether it’s noise, unwanted conversation, music that’s not your tune, strange seat positions, or temperature controls, riding in someone else’s car can quickly become an uncomfortable experience.

4. PRIVACY

The use of these apps allow for significant tracking of personal data, including location of frequented destinations and even credit card usage.

3. FREEDOM

Circumstances may arise that require a few important errands before or after your rideshare trip such as grabbing that last minute coffee. Driving your own car allows for maximum time efficiency and pit stops as needed.

2. PRICE/VALUE

In many cases, parking at the airport is a better deal approximately 70 percent of the time, depending on your distance from the airport and length of stay. Plus, you don’t have to worry about the other reasons not to rideshare. That’s a big value.

1. CONTROL

Let’s be honest, nothing is better than the control of your own environment customized with a personal radio station or playlist, and the AC at just the right level. Plus, coming home after a trip knowing that your car is waiting just steps from your gate for practically the same overall cost can’t be beat.