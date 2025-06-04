Just over 24 hours after announcing he would not seek re-election in House District 94 so that he could spend more time with his family, Texas Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington) says he'll run for a spot on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Tinderholt, 54, told the Texas House on Monday that he wouldn't be back in Austin for the next session, but said he would finish his current term and would be available should Gov. Greg Abbott call for a special session. State representatives hold their seats until the start of the next legislative session, which begins on Jan. 12, 2027, in about 19 months.

"To my wonderful wife Bethany, and my children Tyler and Brennan, I'm coming home. I get to be a dad. I don't have to miss practices and dances," Tinderholt told the House. "I'm going to be able to be at prayer at dinner time with you instead of on FaceTime … this was the hardest paragraph for me because this is why I'm leaving."

Barely more than a day after his announcement in the House, Tinderholt announced Tuesday afternoon he would be running for the Precinct 2 seat on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

On Tuesday, the commissioners court approved 3-2 a controversial mid-decade redraw of district lines that significantly reshapes Democrat-leaning Precincts 1 and 2. Use the bar below to slide between the maps to compare the current precincts with those approved by county commissioners this week.

Gromer Jeffers Jr., political columnist for The Dallas Morning News and cohost of NBC 5's Lone Star Politics, said Precinct 2 changed significantly, shifting its population from 60% minority to 45%, while Precinct 1 changed from 66% to 78%. The paper said the new lines diminish minority voices and make it difficult, if not impossible, for incumbent Alisa Simmons to win reelection.

The race for Precinct 2 won't be the first time Tinderholt and Simmons have faced each other, however. Simmons challenged him for his House seat in November 2020 after running uncontested in the primary. In that race, Tinderholt won with 51% of the vote. Simmons secured 46% and Libertarian Jessica Pallett finished with about 3%.

In Texas, what is the county commissioners court?

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council operates a city, overseeing county hospitals, the sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.