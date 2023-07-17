Tony Timpa civil trial delayed just as jury selection was set to begin

The long-awaited civil trial for four Dallas police officers in the death of Tony Timpa was delayed Monday morning just as jury selection was scheduled to begin in federal court, according to attorneys.

Seven years ago, officers pinned Timpa to the ground and mocked him as he became unresponsive. He died within about 20 minutes of police arriving.

The case is expected to be reset to September and to remain in Dallas, said Susan Hutchison, the attorney for Joe Timpa, Timpa’s father. Court staff said attorneys discussed a possible change in venue because of publicity.

U.S. District Judge David Godbey was upset over media coverage of the case, according to people with knowledge of the proceedings. Godbey’s office declined to comment when reached Monday. A judicial assistant in his office said she believes there’s now a gag order imposed on the case. No order forbidding attorneys from talking about the case could be found Monday in the case file.