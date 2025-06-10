Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk drops-in at Anna skatepark

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Anna on Tuesday, shredding at a city skatepark built by a friend.

Hawk's visit was a surprise to many who were excited to see the skateboard icon drop in at the park.

Anna officials said Hawk knows one of the people who helped build the Slayter Creek Park Skatepark. According to the city, Hawk said he would stop by if he were ever in the Dallas area.

A city spokesperson said everyone was shocked to see the famous skateboarder working on some tricks at the skate park. Kids, parents and even first responders began to show up once news spread to take pictures with the legend.

"No shame in saying WE FAN GIRLED for @TonyHawk! Loved that he stopped by the skate at our Slayter Creek Park. We staff and neighbors all loved meeting him," the city posted in a story on social media.

In a Facebook post, the city posted, "Tony. FREAKING. Hawk. The birdman himself stopped by Slayter Creek Park skatepark and shredded. Memories were made legend status CONFIRMED."

It's unclear if Hawk was in North Texas for any other reason.