Toni Brinker, founder and CEO of One CommunityUSA in Dallas, dies at 74

Toni Chapman Brinker, the founder of the One CommunityUSA nonprofit in Dallas, died in early April at the age of 74, the nonprofit announced on Sunday.

"The Board of Directors of One CommunityUSA are deeply saddened to announce the recent passing of its beloved founder and CEO, Toni Brinker," One CommunityUSA said in a released statement.

"Mrs. Brinker, who died on April 7, 2024, with family members at her side, is warmly remembered as a visionary and generous leader who cherished the ideals of safe, thriving neighborhood communities – no matter the zip code – and a safer America. The leadership and staff of One CommunityUSA also acknowledge her spirit of exceptional giving to an array of philanthropic causes that greatly enrich our society. With most of her work focusing on the North Texas region, we – and those she served – are tremendously grateful for the extraordinary improvements she made in the lives of children, adults, and families.

The nonprofit recognized Brinker for developing nationally acclaimed programs that have undergone rigorous research, transformed lives, and brought positive changes in underserved communities.

Among the many programs Brinker initiated include:

Pathways to H.O.P.E.SM, a reentry, diversion, and mentoring program that helps return offenders to society as productive, law-abiding members

Shop Talk SM, a proven community-engagement program that builds trust and communication between first responders and barber shop/beauty salon owners and customers in underserved neighborhoods

UNA Comunidad, a neighborhood inclusion program that strives to build neighborhood unity

Brinker was married for six years to the late restaurateur Norman Brinker, the CEO of Brinker International. Brinker International owns over 1,600 restaurants worldwide, including Chili’s Grill & Bar, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and Romano’s Macaroni Grill. Norman Brinker died in 2009.

2014, on Valentine's Day, Toni Brinker married T. Boone Pickens. Pickens was a legendary and wealthy Texas oil tycoon known for his audacity and quotable nature. He also became even richer through corporate takeover attempts. Pickens died in 2019.

Formerly known as Operation Blue Shield, One CommunityUSA was founded by Brinker in 2015. The nonprofit organization aims to foster positive relationships between law enforcement, first responders, and the community.

To remember and honor Brinker, One CommunityUSA is asking those to kindly consider donating to the nonprofit or any first-responder organization of their choice.