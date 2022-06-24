Tombstones Dating to 1800s Destroyed by Vandals at Historic North Texas Cemetery

Crowley police say headstones dating from the 1800s were knocked over and destroyed by vandals at the city's historic cemetery Thursday night.

Crowley police described the crime as "by far the worst vandalism the CPD has seen in the Crowley Cemetery."

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the Crowley Cemetery located at 300 North Hampton Road. Multiple headstones were found to have been knocked over, broken and destroyed, police said.

James Hotopp, a member of the board that manages the cemetery, said repairs could top $100,000 to $150,000. A total of 88 tombstones were destroyed or damaged, Hotopp said.

Crowley police said multiple businesses near the cemetery also had significant property damage.

Police are now asking the public for any tips that could help catch whoever is responsible. Call 817-297-2276 and select option 1 to speak to an officer, or contact Det. Cranford at 817-297-2276 extension 6301, or call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.