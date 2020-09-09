Tom Thumb and Albertsons Pharmacies Offer At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test Kits

Tom Thumb and Albertsons pharmacies in North Texas are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The saliva tests are available at all Tom Thumb and Albertsons pharmacies through a partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics.

Officials with Albertsons Companies said test results are typically available in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.

To request a test, visit scheduletest.com and complete a short medical questionnaire. A Tom Thumb or Albertsons pharmacist will review and authenticate the information provided and order the test.

Individuals who requested tests will be contacted for payment and will be notified that their test kit is ready for pick-up or has been shipped to their address.

Patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not pick up their own test and should instead send a representative or select the delivery option, Albertsons Companies said.

After completing the sample collection, individuals should send the test to the lab using the kit's prepaid next-day shipping envelope.

Those who take the at-home test will receive their results by email or text. A Tom Thumb or Albertsons pharmacist will be available for questions concerning follow-up care.

Customers can contact any local Tom Thumb or Albertsons Pharmacy for additional information.

According to Albertsons Companies, Tom Thumb and Albertsons are currently unable to bill insurance directly for the test, meaning that all payment for the test will be out of pocket.

However, customers may be able to submit their receipt to their insurance company for reimbursement, Albertsons Companies said.