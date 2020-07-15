Tito's Vodka Providing Hand Sanitizer to Dallas Residents for Free on Thursday

Tito's Handmade Vodka is inviting the public to pick up hand sanitizer for free while supplies last, in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Dallas.

The company said in a press release it is making over 44,000 bottles of 375 ml sanitizer available to the public through contactless pickup.

Members of the public can get the hand sanitizer at Fair Park Gate 2 at 921 S. Haksell Ave.

The entrance is at Gate 2 at the corner of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue.

"Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas and knowing that sanitizer is an essential tool in keeping our communities safe, we want to supply residents in our home state as much as we can," said Taylor Berry, VP of Brand Marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "After giving away sanitizer to our hometown of Austin earlier this month, we're now here to give back to Dallas and will expand to additional Texas cities over the coming weeks."

Pickup is contactless and each car will receive three bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer, and those picking up hand sanitizer must wear a mask. The company also said cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated.

The event is taking place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.