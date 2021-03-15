Tips for Visiting the Fort Worth Zoo During Spring Break 2021

Spring break is here again, and the Fort Worth Zoo is preparing to welcome more visitors this week than any other time of year.

According to the zoo, Fort Worth's cultural attractions will be popular destinations this week as parents and children look to enjoy their time away from school.

The Fort Worth Zoo is offering tips for navigating your visit to the zoo during Spring Break 2021.

The zoo said visitors should plan their trip in advance. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, and no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Admission to the Fort Worth Zoo is half-price every Wednesday, so many families are expected to visit the zoo on Wednesday, March 17.

Admission to the Fort Worth Zoo is $16 for adults and $12 for seniors age 65 and over and children age three through 12. Admission is free for toddlers age two and younger.

According to the zoo, more people than usual will access the zoo using their normal route, so the visitors should consider approaching the zoo from the south by taking Berry Street to University Drive instead.

Visitors can also take the University Drive exit from Chisholm Trail Parkway, the Fort Worth Zoo said.

The Zoo will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. from March 13 to March 21. Other days will be traditional zoo hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fort Worth Zoo said that visitors can also take the ZIPZONE, a new option this year.

Trinity Metro is expanding the Southside ZIPZONE to reach the TCU campus, the Fort Worth Zoo, and the entertainment district along the West 7th corridor.

The expansion goes into effect March 14, which will provide a new way for spring breakers to visit the Fort Worth Zoo, the zoo said.

ZIPZONE rides are available anytime from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about ZIPZONE, download the app or visit the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE website.