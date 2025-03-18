Tipping culture: What's fair, expected, or too much?

When it comes to tipping, everyone seems to have an opinion. But with no official guidelines, new research suggests many Americans are left unsure about what’s expected—and how much is too much.

Tipping has long been ingrained in American culture, particularly in the service industry. For workers in restaurants, salons, hotels, and other hospitality sectors, tips help bridge the gap between wages and a livable income. But as tipping norms evolve, many consumers feel increasing anxiety over the expectations.

Shifting attitudes toward tipping

A recent Pew Research Center study found that 21% of U.S. adults believe tipping is a choice, while 29% see it as an obligation. Nearly half—49%—say it depends on the situation.

But what exactly does it depend on?

"Overwhelmingly, for both whether to tip and how much to tip, it's quality of service," said Drew DeSilver, a senior writer at Pew Research Center. "None of the other factors even came close."

Even so, opinions vary.

"My philosophy is if you're not in a position to tip, then you don't need to be out," one woman in Dallas told NBC 5.

Another added, "18 to 25% is what I would say is like the average."

Meanwhile, some consumers argue that tipping shouldn't be used to subsidize wages.

"There’s a debate about how much should the employer be responsible for actually paying fair wages versus hoping to subsidize fair wages with tips," a Dallas man said.

Despite the differences in opinion, tipping remains a key part of the U.S. economy. Americans earned about $40 billion in tips last year, and many in the hospitality industry rely on them.

How much should you tip?

Consumer Reports offers the following tipping guidelines:

Dining out: 15-20% or higher

15-20% or higher Delivery person: 10-15%

10-15% Salon or spa: 15-20%

15-20% Hotel housekeeping: $3-$5 per day

$3-$5 per day Barista: 15-20%

Although tipping 20% has become more common, DeSilver’s research found that more than half of people surveyed felt that tipping 15%, less than that, or even nothing at all was still acceptable.

And while dropping a few dollars in a coffee shop tip jar might seem like the norm, DeSilver’s study suggests otherwise.

"I thought most folks didn’t mind tipping their barista," he said. "And apparently, I was wrong. Because only about a quarter of people said they always or often tip at the coffee shop."

The problem with automatic service charges

One growing point of friction for consumers is automatic service charges. While some restaurants and businesses have added these fees to offset costs, they don’t always go directly to employees.

"That is one of the few things we found that unites Americans across race, gender, creed, color, age, and political persuasion," DeSilver said. "People do not like automatic service charges."

The psychology behind tipping

At the University of North Texas, Dr. Soona Park, an assistant professor in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, is studying tipping behaviors and trends.

She says tipping anxiety is real, and social settings often play a role in how much people are willing to tip.

"People’s willingness to tip is actually higher when they are dining with their friends, family, or coworkers because they don’t want to be judged by other people," Park said.

Beyond social pressure, Park argues that tipping helps keep workers in the industry and supports the broader economy.

"Especially in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, we have been experiencing labor shortages," Park said. "So having a good tip keeps the good talents within the industry."

Tipping: A cultural shift

The debate over tipping has even reached the political sphere. Former President Donald Trump recently proposed eliminating federal taxes on gratuity wages, further fueling conversations about tipping norms.

As tipping culture continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: Consumers are being asked to tip more often, in more places, and for a wider range of services.

"You get to the point where you have to set your own rules," one customer said.

For now, tipping remains an individual choice—but one that continues to spark national discussion.