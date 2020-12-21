Dallas

Tiny Santas from Methodist Dallas NICU Celebrate Christmas

Preemies wear hats crocheted by their nurses Dallas in honor of their first Christmas

By Hannah Jones

Methodist Health System

The nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center are giving premature babies a special first Christmas.

The nurses, part of a group called “Hooked on Preemies,” crocheted hats for each of the babies.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is releasing photos of the babies on their Facebook and Instagram accounts every day leading up to Christmas.

Each baby photo comes with a special message fit for 2020, from preemies waving goodbye to this unprecedented year to making silly expressions about 2020.

One of the NICU nurses is also a professional photographer, and she takes the pictures of the preemies and gives them to their parents as a special memory of their baby’s first Christmas.

