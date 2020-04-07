Tiny Discoveries Delight Walkers

A viewer wanted to share with us what she calls the "sweetest thing" happening along the Overton Park walkway in southwest Fort Worth.

Fairy houses are popping up everywhere.

Melody Johnson says the first one went up a couple of weeks ago and the trend continues.

The first anonymous fairy house builder encouraged everyone to build their own house for the fairies to enjoy.

And, Johnson says, "every day new ones appear. Older ones have become rain beat and weather-worn, but still remain untouched or vandalized."

Along the way, Johnson says notes always appear that are sweet, humorous or filled with gratitude.

Johnson considers it "food for the heart and soul" as she takes walks to get out of the house yet still engages in social distancing.