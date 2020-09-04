Tin Star Theater Transforms Empty Lot Into Socially Distant Performance Venue

The Tin District is a gritty and creative collection of artist venues in West Dallas next to Trinity Groves. The newest occupant is a performing arts venue called Tin Star Theater.

"This is our humble beginnings," Tin Star Director/Producer Nolan DeMarco McGahan said looking out on a vacant paved lot. "The Tin Star also has very big dreams and visions."

McGahan, a former professional dancer, got the idea to start Tin Star two-years ago. The lot on Beeville Street is marked for what will be the stage made from shipping containers. The first 'Twilight at the Tin Star' performance at the end of August had a removable stage in the middle of the lot, with space for more than 70 vehicles to drive in and watch the performance by the Bruce Wood Dance Company.

"I think everyone being able to have their own personal little bubble is a tremendous factor is being able to provide live performing experiences again," McGahan said. "Because you cannot get the same effect streaming this content."

McGahan said with theaters closed due to the pandemic, performance artists need a place to work.

"In this time right now we need to be providing those groups some sort of netting to be able to survive this and see this pandemic through," McGahan said. "I think the arts community really needs this."