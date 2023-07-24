Sentencing deliberations underway; Simpkins takes the stand as defense asks for mercy

THE JURY IS DELIBERATING THE SENTENCE. LIVE VIDEO WILL RETURN WHEN A VERDICT IS DECIDED

Sentencing continues Monday for Timothy George Simpkins, a man found guilty of attempted capital murder last week after he shot three people at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in October 2021.

Opening statements in the sentencing phase of the trial began just before 9 a.m. Friday with testimony from Simpkins immediately following. He did not testify in his defense during the trial last week and this is the first time the public has heard any sort of statement from Simpkins since the shooting.

For nearly two hours, Simpkins fielded questions about the shooting from both the defense and prosecution about why he carried a gun and his history with illegal drugs.

Simpkins was emotional in court, telling jurors he is not the ruthless person the prosecution is portraying him to be.

"I understand what I did was wrong. I'm truly sorry. I'm just asking for another chance," he said through tears. "I wish everyday I could take it back but I can't."

Simpkins repeatedly told the courtroom he carried the gun to defend himself and that he was scared. Throughout the testimony, he also continued to apologize for what happened.

"I'm sorry for my actions. I know it was wrong and horrible. I'm sorry to everyone I hurt, physically and mentally. There's nothing I can say to justify my actions. I'm sorry," he said.

When asked why he brought a gun to school, he replied, "I didn't know what was going to happen to my life, so I was just scared."

His attorneys continue to argue that Simpkins was bullied and attacked in confrontations that led to the shooting on campus during a fight in October 2021. Two students and a teacher were shot.

Testimony ended around 11 a.m. The court went into recess until noon, followed by closing remarks by the prosecution and defense. The jury was given the possible sentences so they could begin deliberations.

Simpkins was convicted last Thursday on three counts of attempted capital murder. Prosecutors proved in October 2021 Simpkins carried a gun into Timberview High School and shot three people, 15-year-old Zac Selby, a teacher and a student. Moments before the shooting, a video showed Selby attacking and beating Simpkins in a classroom. Simpkins then pulled the gun from his waistband and began shooting.

The same jury that decided the criminal verdict will consider his punishment in the case. According to his charges, the jury can sentence Simpkins to between five years to life in prison.