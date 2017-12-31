Some Slick Spots May Remain on Roads Through Monday

Forecast | School Closings | Weather Alerts | Maps & Radar | Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas surrounding Dallas and Fort Worth until 12 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters have issued an overnight hard freeze warning for a four-state region as an Arctic cold front pushes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana from midnight until 10 a.m. Monday.

The service says temperatures will range from the teens in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and eastern sections of north-central Louisiana to the low 20s across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Temperatures began plummeting Saturday as the front moved into the area, bringing light snow and freezing drizzle that coated some highways and bridges with ice.

Crews in Oklahoma were treating roads in the southwest and south-central parts of the state. Arkansas transportation officials reported ice patches in the western part or the state.

The cold air is here to stay for a few days. As temperatures continue to fall, some of that left over drizzle may freeze. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses would be impacted first.

The freeze watch for far South Texas could endanger crops and other sensitive vegetation.



Much of the state Sunday was under some form of winter weather, freeze or wind chill advisory, watch or warning.

Icy conditions have been reported north and west of Dallas through the Panhandle and West Texas.



Traffic Conditions

Texas Department of Transportation crews last week pre-treated 10,000 miles of roads with a brine solution to keep ice from sticking. Crews in Fort Worth and Dallas area have been spreading a magnesium chloride granular mixture on roads to help drivers.

Some bridges, overpasses, and roads did become slick in spots Sunday morning around DFW. Some patchy areas of ice may remain into the night, so be extra careful and drive with caution.

MedStar EMS said crews responded to 170 motor vehicle accidents with injuries on Sunday, including 26 rollover crashes. All lanes of Interstate 20 at Camp Bowie were also closed for several hours Sunday morning after a crash there.



Remember to drive slowly and allow extra room between you and other vehicles.

Airport Update

As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, DFW International Airport announced there had been 806 delays so far on Sunday and 260 cancellations.



Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

The winter mix has ended and no additional precipitation is expected. However, it will be bitter cold as we ring in the new year. Temperatures will fall into the teens with wind chills in the single digits Sunday night and New Year's Day. Any warm up this week will be slow as additional shots of cold air will move across North Texas through Friday.

Next weekend offers hope of some milder air and a chance of showers.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.